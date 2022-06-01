NBA Finals schedule

San Francisco, June 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :schedule of the best-of-seven NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics: Thursday: Boston at Golden State Sunday: Boston at Golden State Wednesday, June 8: Golden State at Boston Friday, June 10: Golden State at Boston Monday, June 13: Boston at Golden State (if necessary)Thursday, June 16: Golden State at Boston (if necessary)Sunday, June 19: Boston at Golden State (if necessary).