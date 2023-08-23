Open Menu

NBA Fines James Harden $100,00 For Public Trade Demands

Muhammad Rameez Published August 23, 2023 | 06:08 PM

NBA fines James Harden $100,00 for public trade demands

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers' guard James Harden for public trade demands

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers' guard James Harden for public trade demands.

The 33-year-old was fined $100,000 for "public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team," the NBA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harden used his player option for next season in June, but the Sixers have not found a deal.

The 2018 NBA MVP could not clinch any titles although he is regarded as the league's one of the top players for the past decade by many.

Related Topics

Philadelphia June August 2018 Top

Recent Stories

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of chang ..

New Thai PM takes office, vows four years of change

4 minutes ago
 Mobile phone lifter busted

Mobile phone lifter busted

4 minutes ago
 23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

23 flood relief camps set up in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fir ..

Security forces kill active terrorist in Ladha fire exchange

4 minutes ago
 98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

98 Power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xi ..

Intangible cultural heritage exhibition held in Xinjiang

19 seconds ago
South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's ..

South Korea holds air raid drill ahead of North's satellite launch

21 seconds ago
 Greek opposition leaders come down hard on gov't o ..

Greek opposition leaders come down hard on gov't over wildfires' handling

24 seconds ago
 Polls open in Zimbabwe's general elections

Polls open in Zimbabwe's general elections

26 seconds ago
 PureHealth celebrates SEHA’s achievement of over ..

PureHealth celebrates SEHA’s achievement of over 500 successful kidney transpl ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves admission of 338 students t ..

Sharjah Ruler approves admission of 338 students to Kalba University

24 minutes ago
 ILO, Pakistan Workers' Federation join hands for p ..

ILO, Pakistan Workers' Federation join hands for protection of domestic workers

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports