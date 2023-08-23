NBA fines James Harden $100,00 for public trade demands

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers' guard James Harden for public trade demands

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers' guard James Harden for public trade demands.

The 33-year-old was fined $100,000 for "public comments on August 14 and 17 indicating that he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless traded to another team," the NBA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harden used his player option for next season in June, but the Sixers have not found a deal.

The 2018 NBA MVP could not clinch any titles although he is regarded as the league's one of the top players for the past decade by many.