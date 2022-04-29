UrduPoint.com

NBA Fines Morris For Grab, Butler And Heat For Obscene Gesture

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 29, 2022 | 09:40 AM

NBA fines Morris for grab, Butler and Heat for obscene gesture

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Miami Heat forwards Jimmy Butler and Markieff Morris and the club itself were fined Thursday by the NBA for violations committed in a playoff series-clinching home victory Tuesday over Atlanta.

In both cases, the players involved were on the bench when they incurred the league's wrath. Morris was in uniform but didn't play while Butler was out with right knee inflammation.

Morris was fined $25,000 for interfering with game play while on the bench.

Butler was fined $15,000 for making a hip-thrusting obscene gesture and the team was fined the same amount for posting it on social media.

Morris grabbed and held Atlanta guard De'Andre Hunter out of bounds, preventing Hunter from reestablishing himself inbounds as he caught a pass from a teammate.

Morris received an unsportsmanlike technical foul for his grab, which came with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter.

Butler's incident came with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Miami's 97-94 home playoff victory over the Hawks on Tuesday gave the Heat a 4-1 victory in their first-round series and a berth in the second round against either the Philadelphia 76ers or Toronto Raptors.

The Heat went 53-29 during the season to earn the top seed spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will have a home-court edge in the conference semi-final series, which opens at Miami on Monday.

Defending champion Milwaukee will face the Boston Celtics in the other Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Butler, 32, averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists a game in the regular season.

Morris, 32, helped the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA crown. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 points and 1.6 assists a game this season.

Related Topics

Social Media Toronto Los Angeles Same Milwaukee Boston Philadelphia Miami Atlanta 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

22 minutes ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

9 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

9 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

9 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.