New York, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Sacramento Kings center Alex Len were each fined by the NBA on Sunday for their roles in an on-court pushing match, the league announced.

The incident, which resulted in technical fouls for both players, took place with 8:50 to play in the third quarter of Sacramento's 123-111 victory at Portland on Saturday.

American McCollum was fined $20,000 for shoving Len as well as trying to escalate the altercation.

Len, a 26-year-old Ukrainian 7-footer (2.13m), was fined $15,000 for shoving McCollum.

Len, who was called for an offensive foul for screening on the play, is averaging 8.

2 points an 6.0 rebounds a game for the Kings in his seventh NBA campaign, having been traded to the Kings last month from Atlanta.

McCollum, who ranks 17th in the NBA with 22.5 points a game, also averages 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists a game for the Trail Blazers.

Earlier this week, McCollum became the first NBA player to say he was taking a break from signing autographs due to fears over the new coronavirus.

Both clubs are battling to catch Memphis (32-32) for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference. The Kings are ninth on 28-35 with the Trail Blazers ranked 11th at 28-37.