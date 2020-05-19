UrduPoint.com
NBA Forward Bogdanovic Has Season-ending Surgery: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:12 AM

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 NBA season after undergoing right wrist surgery, ESPN reported Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will miss the remainder of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 NBA season after undergoing right wrist surgery, ESPN reported Monday.

The 31-year-old Croatian playmaker, in his sixth NBA season, is expected to fully recover in time for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, according to unnamed sources.

Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game this season, ranking second on the Jazz in scoring behind Donovan Mitchell when the NBA season was shut down March 12 after teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for the deadly disease.

The Jazz ranked fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23 when the season went on hiatus, a game ahead of Houston and Oklahoma City and 1 1/2 games back of third-place Denver.

Last July, Bogdanovic signed a four-year deal worth $73 million with Utah after playing the prior two seasons with Indiana. He also played at Brooklyn and Washington.

