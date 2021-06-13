UrduPoint.com
NBA: Harden Out Sunday While Sixers Lose Green For Two Weeks

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

NBA: Harden out Sunday while Sixers lose Green for two weeks

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden will miss his third straight NBA playoff game on Sunday while Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green has been ruled out for at least two weeks.

The latest injury reports Saturday revealed setbacks for the two top contenders in the Eastern Conference, with Brooklyn leading Milwaukee 2-1 and Philadelphia leading Atlanta 2-1 in their best-of-seven matchups.

The winners will meet for the conference crown and a berth in next month's NBA Finals.

Harden has been sidelined with a right hamstring injury since game one. He also missed 20 of 21 late-season contests due to the injury.

The 76ers confirmed Green's absence after an MRI showed he suffered a right calf strain in Philadelphia's 127-111 victory over Atlanta on Friday.

Green, 33, will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, the team said.

After playing only four minutes before being unable to continue, Green changed out of his uniform and was wearing a walking boot on his right leg.

Green is averaging 10.3 points a game in the playoffs.

Brooklyn forward Jeff Green was listed as questionable by the Nets for Sunday's game four against Milwaukee due to a foot injury that has sidelined him since the third game of the opening round.

More Stories From Sports

