NBA has 16 players positive after 302 COVID-19 tests

Sat 27th June 2020

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A total of 16 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted last Tuesday, the league and its players union announced Friday.

None of the players or teams involved were revealed by the NBA in its two-sentence statement.

The tests were required as players committed to participating in the 2019-20 season restart in a "bubble" quarantine setting next month at Orlando, Florida.

Each player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he meets public health protocol for leaving isolation and is cleared by a physician.

The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

In preparation for the planned resumption of play, NBA teams this week began testing all players and some staff.

Indiana Pacers playmaker Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker said this week they have tested positive for the deadly virus, both adding they expect to join their teammates when the NBA season resumes.

"I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine," Brogdon said.

"I'm doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs."Parker confirmed his diagnosis and said he was isolating in Chicago.

"I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well," Parker said. "I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season."

