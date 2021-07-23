UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA Pelicans Name Suns Assistant Green As New Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:30 AM

NBA Pelicans name Suns assistant Green as new coach

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Willie Green, an assistant coach with NBA runner-up Phoenix, was named the new coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, two days after the Suns dropped the NBA Finals.

Green was given his first chance as a head coach on an NBA club after twice winning an NBA crown as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018 before joining the Suns staff for the past two campaigns.

"After an extensive and collaborative search, Willie stood out among an impressive group of candidates as the best person to lead our team moving forward," said Pelicans team owner Gayle Benson.

"We're very happy to welcome Willie as our new head coach and we look forward to working with him to guide our team on the court as we work towards bringing a championship to New Orleans.

" Phoenix star guard Devin Booker had let news of the hiring slip during the finals after the team had been told of the hiring before the decision was made public.

"He'll be the most humble, prepared coach you've ever seen in your life," Suns star guard Chris Paul said.

The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the best-of-seven championship series four games to two.

Green played from 2003 to 2015 as an NBA guard with Philadelphia, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando and the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's a blessing and an honor to get this opportunity in a special place like New Orleans," Green said. "I look forward to getting to work."

Related Topics

Los Angeles Guide Lead Orlando Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Philadelphia Atlanta 2017 2015 2018 Gold From Best Coach Court

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

11 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

11 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

11 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

12 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

13 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.