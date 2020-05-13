UrduPoint.com
NBA Players Union Polls Members To Find Out Opinions On Renewing Season - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

NBA Players Union Polls Members to Find Out Opinions on Renewing Season - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) started to poll its members on Tuesday to find out if teams want to renew the season which was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Players will be able to keep their anonymity when answering the only yes or no question of the poll.

According to the sports network, which cited NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the decision on the season's renewal was not needed by the end of May.

The NBA is likely to conclude the season on one or two venues, and Las Vegas and Orlando are reportedly among candidates to host the games.

Florida's Orange County, where the city of Orlando is located, has confirmed over 1,500 COVID-19 cases, while Nevada's Clark Country (Las Vegas) has registered less than 5,000 coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Overall, the United States, as of Tuesday, has more than 1.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 81,000 deaths related to the disease.

