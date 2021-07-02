NBA: Playoff Result
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:30 AM
New York, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :result on Thursday from the NBA playoffs (series best-of-seven): Eastern Conference finalsMilwaukee 123 Atlanta 112(Milwaukee leads series 3-2)
