NBA: Playoff Results
Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:10 AM
Los Angeles, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :results on Monday from the NBA playoffs (all series best-of-seven) Eastern Conference 2nd rdBrooklyn 125 Milwaukee 86(Brooklyn leads series 2-0)
