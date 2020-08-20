NBA: Playoff results - 1st update

Results from NBA first-round playoff games on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida (series best of seven)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :results from NBA first-round playoff games on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida (series best of seven): Eastern Conference Brooklyn 99 Toronto 104 (Toronto lead series 2-0) Philadelphia 101-Boston 128 (Boston lead series 2-0) Western ConferenceUtah 124 Denver 105(Series tied 1-1)