NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Dallas 99, Charlotte 118 San Antonio 107, LA Lakers 121 Boston 126, Memphis 107 Brooklyn 145, Atlanta 141 Miami 119, Milwaukee 108 LA Clippers 128, Portland 105 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Orlando 4 0 1.000 --- Cleveland 3 1 0.750 1 Atlanta 3 1 0.750 1 Indiana 3 1 0.750 1 Philadelphia 3 1 0.750 1 Brooklyn 3 2 0.600 1 1/2 Boston 3 2 0.600 1 1/2 Charlotte 2 2 0.500 2 New York 2 2 0.500 2 Miami 2 2 0.

500 2 Milwaukee 2 3 0.400 2 1/2 Chicago 1 3 0.250 3 Toronto 0 3 0.000 3 1/2 Washington 0 4 0.000 4 Detroit 0 4 0.000 4 Western Conference LA Clippers 4 1 0.800 --- Phoenix 3 1 0.750 0 1/2 Sacramento 3 1 0.750 0 1/2 Utah 2 1 0.667 1 LA Lakers 3 2 0.600 1 New Orleans 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 Portland 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 Minnesota 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 Golden State 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 San Antonio 2 2 0.500 1 1/2 Oklahoma City 1 2 0.333 2 Dallas 1 3 0.250 2 1/2 Denver 1 3 0.250 2 1/2 Memphis 1 3 0.250 2 1/2Houston 0 2 0.000 2 1/2afp