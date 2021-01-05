NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:39 PM
Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 108, New York 113 Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90 Toronto 114, Boston 126 Golden State 137, Sacramento 106 Houston 100, Dallas 113 Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115 New Orleans 116, Indiana 118 (OT) Orlando 103, Cleveland 83 Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 6 1 0.857 --- Indiana 5 2 0.714 1 Orlando 5 2 0.714 1 Boston 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 New York 4 3 0.571 2 Cleveland 4 3 0.571 2 Atlanta 4 3 0.571 2 Milwaukee 4 3 0.
571 2 Miami 3 3 0.500 2 1/2 Brooklyn 3 4 0.429 3 Chicago 3 4 0.429 3 Washington 2 5 0.286 4 Charlotte 2 5 0.286 4 Toronto 1 5 0.167 4 1/2 Detroit 1 6 0.143 5 Western Conference LA Clippers 5 2 0.714 --- Phoenix 5 2 0.714 0 LA Lakers 5 2 0.714 0 Utah 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 New Orleans 4 3 0.571 1 Golden State 4 3 0.571 1 Portland 3 3 0.500 1 1/2 Dallas 3 4 0.429 2 Sacramento 3 4 0.429 2 Houston 2 3 0.400 2 Denver 2 4 0.333 2 1/2 San Antonio 2 4 0.333 2 1/2 Oklahoma City 2 4 0.333 2 1/2Memphis 2 4 0.333 2 1/2Minnesota 2 4 0.333 2 1/2