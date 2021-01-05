UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 108, New York 113 Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90 Toronto 114, Boston 126 Golden State 137, Sacramento 106 Houston 100, Dallas 113 Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115 New Orleans 116, Indiana 118 (OT) Orlando 103, Cleveland 83 Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 6 1 0.857 --- Indiana 5 2 0

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 108, New York 113 Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90 Toronto 114, Boston 126 Golden State 137, Sacramento 106 Houston 100, Dallas 113 Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115 New Orleans 116, Indiana 118 (OT) Orlando 103, Cleveland 83 Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 6 1 0.857 --- Indiana 5 2 0.714 1 Orlando 5 2 0.714 1 Boston 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 New York 4 3 0.571 2 Cleveland 4 3 0.571 2 Atlanta 4 3 0.571 2 Milwaukee 4 3 0.

571 2 Miami 3 3 0.500 2 1/2 Brooklyn 3 4 0.429 3 Chicago 3 4 0.429 3 Washington 2 5 0.286 4 Charlotte 2 5 0.286 4 Toronto 1 5 0.167 4 1/2 Detroit 1 6 0.143 5 Western Conference LA Clippers 5 2 0.714 --- Phoenix 5 2 0.714 0 LA Lakers 5 2 0.714 0 Utah 4 2 0.667 0 1/2 New Orleans 4 3 0.571 1 Golden State 4 3 0.571 1 Portland 3 3 0.500 1 1/2 Dallas 3 4 0.429 2 Sacramento 3 4 0.429 2 Houston 2 3 0.400 2 Denver 2 4 0.333 2 1/2 San Antonio 2 4 0.333 2 1/2 Oklahoma City 2 4 0.333 2 1/2Memphis 2 4 0.333 2 1/2Minnesota 2 4 0.333 2 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

S.Korea expects chip export to grow in double digi ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand reports 527 new cases of COVID-19

2 minutes ago

New Zealand reports six new cases of COVID-19 in m ..

2 minutes ago

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing cap ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese scientists cover glacier with blankets to ..

25 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.