NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Tuesday in the NBA

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday in the NBA: Portland 108, Chicago 111 Brooklyn 130, Utah 96 LA Clippers 113, San Antonio 116 Denver 123, Minnesota 116 Memphis 92, LA Lakers 94 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 6 1 0.857 --- Indiana 5 2 0.714 1 Orlando 5 2 0.714 1 Boston 5 3 0.625 1 1/2 New York 4 3 0.571 2 Cleveland 4 3 0.571 2 Atlanta 4 3 0.571 2 Milwaukee 4 3 0.571 2 Brooklyn 4 4 0.500 2 1/2 Chicago 4 4 0.500 2 1/2 Miami 3 3 0.

500 2 1/2 Washington 2 5 0.286 4 Charlotte 2 5 0.286 4 Toronto 1 5 0.167 4 1/2 Detroit 1 6 0.143 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 6 2 0.750 --- Phoenix 5 2 0.714 0 1/2 LA Clippers 5 3 0.625 1 New Orleans 4 3 0.571 1 1/2 Utah 4 3 0.571 1 1/2 Golden State 4 3 0.571 1 1/2 Sacramento 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Dallas 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 San Antonio 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Portland 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Denver 3 4 0.429 2 1/2 Houston 2 3 0.400 2 1/2 Oklahoma City 2 4 0.333 3Memphis 2 5 0.286 3 1/2Minnesota 2 5 0.286 3 1/2