NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 112, Philadelphia 94 Portland 112, Toronto 111 Sacramento 127, Indiana 122 Charlotte 109, New York 88 Cleveland 91, Memphis 101 Orlando 99, Milwaukee 121 Washington 128, Phoenix 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Milwaukee 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Philadelphia 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Indiana 6 4 0.600 1 Charlotte 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 4 0.500 2 New York 5 6 0.

455 2 1/2 Brooklyn 5 6 0.455 2 1/2 Cleveland 5 6 0.455 2 1/2 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 8 0.200 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 8 3 0.727 --- LA Clippers 7 4 0.636 1 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 1 Utah 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Portland 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Golden State 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Dallas 5 4 0.556 2 Oklahoma City 5 4 0.556 2 Denver 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 San Antonio 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 Sacramento 5 6 0.455 3 New Orleans 4 5 0.444 3 Memphis 4 6 0.400 3 1/2 Houston 3 5 0.375 3 1/2Minnesota 3 7 0.300 4 1/2afp