UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: Atlanta 112, Philadelphia 94 Portland 112, Toronto 111 Sacramento 127, Indiana 122 Charlotte 109, New York 88 Cleveland 91, Memphis 101 Orlando 99, Milwaukee 121 Washington 128, Phoenix 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Milwaukee 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Philadelphia 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Indiana 6 4 0.600 1 Charlotte 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 4 0.500 2 New York 5 6 0.

455 2 1/2 Brooklyn 5 6 0.455 2 1/2 Cleveland 5 6 0.455 2 1/2 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 8 0.200 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 8 3 0.727 --- LA Clippers 7 4 0.636 1 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 1 Utah 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Portland 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Golden State 6 4 0.600 1 1/2 Dallas 5 4 0.556 2 Oklahoma City 5 4 0.556 2 Denver 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 San Antonio 5 5 0.500 2 1/2 Sacramento 5 6 0.455 3 New Orleans 4 5 0.444 3 Memphis 4 6 0.400 3 1/2 Houston 3 5 0.375 3 1/2Minnesota 3 7 0.300 4 1/2afp

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

OPPO Launches the Reno5 with Industry-Firsts AI Mi ..

58 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2021 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

11 hours ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

12 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.