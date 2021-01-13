NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Tuesday in the NBA: Golden State 95, Indiana 104 Brooklyn 122, Denver 116 Cleveland 87, Utah 117 Houston 100

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Tuesday in the NBA: Golden State 95, Indiana 104 Brooklyn 122, Denver 116 Cleveland 87, Utah 117 Houston 100, LA Lakers 117 Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 112 Philadelphia 137, Miami 134 (OT) Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Philadelphia 8 4 0.667 1 Milwaukee 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Indiana 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Charlotte 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Brooklyn 6 6 0.500 2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 New York 5 6 0.455 2 1/2 Miami 4 5 0.

444 2 1/2 Cleveland 5 7 0.417 3 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 8 0.200 5 Western Conference LA Lakers 9 3 0.750 --- Phoenix 7 4 0.636 1 1/2 LA Clippers 7 4 0.636 1 1/2 Utah 7 4 0.636 1 1/2 Portland 6 4 0.600 2 Dallas 5 4 0.556 2 1/2 San Antonio 6 5 0.545 2 1/2 Golden State 6 5 0.545 2 1/2 Oklahoma City 5 5 0.500 3 Sacramento 5 6 0.455 3 1/2 Denver 5 6 0.455 3 1/2 New Orleans 4 5 0.444 3 1/2 Memphis 4 6 0.400 4 Houston 3 6 0.333 4 1/2Minnesota 3 7 0.300 5afp