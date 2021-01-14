NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:43 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday New York 109, Brooklyn 116 LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106 Sacramento 126, Portland 132 Minnesota 107, Memphis 118 Oklahoma City 99, LA Lakers 128 Charlotte 93, Dallas 104 Detroit 101, Milwaukee 110 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Milwaukee 8 4 0.667 1 Philadelphia 8 4 0.667 1 Indiana 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Brooklyn 7 6 0.538 1 1/2 Charlotte 6 6 0.500 2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 5 0.
444 2 1/2 New York 5 7 0.417 3 Cleveland 5 7 0.417 3 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 9 0.182 5 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 10 3 0.769 --- LA Clippers 8 4 0.667 1 1/2 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 2 Utah 7 4 0.636 2 Portland 7 4 0.636 2 Dallas 6 4 0.600 2 1/2 San Antonio 6 5 0.545 3 Golden State 6 5 0.545 3 Denver 5 6 0.455 4 Memphis 5 6 0.455 4 Oklahoma City 5 6 0.455 4 Sacramento 5 7 0.417 4 1/2 New Orleans 4 6 0.400 4 1/2Houston 3 6 0.333 5Minnesota 3 8 0.273 6