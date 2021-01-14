NBA: Results and standings

444 2 1/2 New York 5 7 0.417 3 Cleveland 5 7 0.417 3 Chicago 4 7 0.364 3 1/2 Washington 3 8 0.273 4 1/2 Toronto 2 8 0.200 5 Detroit 2 9 0.182 5 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 10 3 0.769 --- LA Clippers 8 4 0.667 1 1/2 Phoenix 7 4 0.636 2 Utah 7 4 0.636 2 Portland 7 4 0.636 2 Dallas 6 4 0.600 2 1/2 San Antonio 6 5 0.545 3 Golden State 6 5 0.545 3 Denver 5 6 0.455 4 Memphis 5 6 0.455 4 Oklahoma City 5 6 0.455 4 Sacramento 5 7 0.417 4 1/2 New Orleans 4 6 0.400 4 1/2Houston 3 6 0.333 5Minnesota 3 8 0.273 6

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) : results and standings on Wednesday New York 109, Brooklyn 116 LA Clippers 111, New Orleans 106 Sacramento 126, Portland 132 Minnesota 107, Memphis 118 Oklahoma City 99, LA Lakers 128 Charlotte 93, Dallas 104 Detroit 101, Milwaukee 110 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Boston 7 3 0.700 --- Milwaukee 8 4 0.667 1 Philadelphia 8 4 0.667 1 Indiana 7 4 0.636 0 1/2 Orlando 6 5 0.545 1 1/2 Brooklyn 7 6 0.538 1 1/2 Charlotte 6 6 0.500 2 Atlanta 5 5 0.500 2 Miami 4 5 0.

Recent Stories

Fines for US lawmakers who refuse to walk through ..

Seven petrol pumps sealed in karak

Illustrious Kashmir Freedom Struggle activist [lat ..

Moody’s improves its rating for Pakistan’s ban ..

Coronavirus kills 46 more people during last 24 ho ..

Important meeting of the governing body of Arts Co ..