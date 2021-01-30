NBA: Results and standings

474 4 1/2 New York 9 11 0.450 5 Charlotte 8 11 0.421 5 1/2 Chicago 7 10 0.412 5 1/2 Orlando 8 12 0.400 6 Toronto 7 12 0.368 6 1/2 Miami 6 12 0.333 7 Detroit 5 14 0.263 8 1/2 Washington 3 12 0.200 8 1/2 Western Conference Utah 15 4 0.789 --- LA Clippers 15 5 0.750 0 1/2 LA Lakers 14 6 0.700 1 1/2 San Antonio 11 8 0.579 4 Denver 11 8 0.579 4 Memphis 7 6 0.538 5 Phoenix 9 8 0.529 5 Portland 9 8 0.529 5 Golden State 10 9 0.526 5 Houston 8 9 0.471 6 Sacramento 8 10 0.444 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 8 10 0.444 6 1/2 Dallas 8 11 0.421 7New Orleans 7 10 0.412 7Minnesota 4 14 0.222 10 1/2

