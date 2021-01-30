NBA: Results And Standings
Results and standings on Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Utah 120, Dallas 101 Orlando 90, LA Clippers 116 San Antonio 119, Denver 109 New York 102, Cleveland 81 Toronto 124, Sacramento 126 Minnesota 94, Philadelphia 118 Oklahoma City 125, Brooklyn 147 Charlotte 108, Indiana 105 Washington 100, Atlanta 116 New Orleans 131, Milwaukee 126 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 14 6 0.700 --- Brooklyn 13 8 0.619 1 1/2 Milwaukee 11 7 0.611 2 Boston 10 7 0.588 2 1/2 Indiana 11 8 0.579 2 1/2 Atlanta 10 9 0.526 3 1/2 Cleveland 9 10 0.
474 4 1/2 New York 9 11 0.450 5 Charlotte 8 11 0.421 5 1/2 Chicago 7 10 0.412 5 1/2 Orlando 8 12 0.400 6 Toronto 7 12 0.368 6 1/2 Miami 6 12 0.333 7 Detroit 5 14 0.263 8 1/2 Washington 3 12 0.200 8 1/2 Western Conference Utah 15 4 0.789 --- LA Clippers 15 5 0.750 0 1/2 LA Lakers 14 6 0.700 1 1/2 San Antonio 11 8 0.579 4 Denver 11 8 0.579 4 Memphis 7 6 0.538 5 Phoenix 9 8 0.529 5 Portland 9 8 0.529 5 Golden State 10 9 0.526 5 Houston 8 9 0.471 6 Sacramento 8 10 0.444 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 8 10 0.444 6 1/2 Dallas 8 11 0.421 7New Orleans 7 10 0.412 7Minnesota 4 14 0.222 10 1/2