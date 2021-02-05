UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:25 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Thursday: Memphis 103, Houston 115 Philadelphia 105, Portland 121 Atlanta 91, Utah 112 Los Angeles Lakers 114, Denver 93 Dallas 116, Golden State 147 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 16 7 0.696

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Memphis 103, Houston 115 Philadelphia 105, Portland 121 Atlanta 91, Utah 112 Los Angeles Lakers 114, Denver 93 Dallas 116, Golden State 147 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 16 7 0.696 --- Milwaukee 13 8 0.619 2 Brooklyn 14 9 0.609 2 Boston 11 9 0.550 3 1/2 Indiana 12 10 0.545 3 1/2 Cleveland 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 Charlotte 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 Atlanta 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 New York 10 13 0.435 6 Toronto 9 12 0.429 6 Chicago 8 12 0.

400 6 1/2 Orlando 8 14 0.364 7 1/2 Miami 7 14 0.333 8 Washington 5 13 0.278 8 1/2 Detroit 5 16 0.238 10 Western Conference Utah 17 5 0.773 --- LA Clippers 17 6 0.739 0 1/2 LA Lakers 17 6 0.739 0 1/2 Denver 12 9 0.571 4 1/2 Portland 12 9 0.571 4 1/2 Phoenix 11 9 0.550 5 Golden State 12 10 0.545 5 San Antonio 12 10 0.545 5 Memphis 9 8 0.529 5 1/2 Houston 11 10 0.524 5 1/2 Sacramento 10 11 0.476 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 9 11 0.450 7 New Orleans 8 12 0.400 8Dallas 9 14 0.391 8 1/2Minnesota 5 16 0.238 11 1/2.

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Los Angeles Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

11 minutes ago

England lose two after steady start against India

2 minutes ago

Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall of Silence' ..

2 minutes ago

Agri Deptt KP dissolve fruits, vegetable committee ..

2 minutes ago

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's ..

5 minutes ago

Finland's Ministry of Environment, Climate to Cont ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.