NBA: Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:25 PM
Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Memphis 103, Houston 115 Philadelphia 105, Portland 121 Atlanta 91, Utah 112 Los Angeles Lakers 114, Denver 93 Dallas 116, Golden State 147 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 16 7 0.696 --- Milwaukee 13 8 0.619 2 Brooklyn 14 9 0.609 2 Boston 11 9 0.550 3 1/2 Indiana 12 10 0.545 3 1/2 Cleveland 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 Charlotte 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 Atlanta 10 12 0.455 5 1/2 New York 10 13 0.435 6 Toronto 9 12 0.429 6 Chicago 8 12 0.
400 6 1/2 Orlando 8 14 0.364 7 1/2 Miami 7 14 0.333 8 Washington 5 13 0.278 8 1/2 Detroit 5 16 0.238 10 Western Conference Utah 17 5 0.773 --- LA Clippers 17 6 0.739 0 1/2 LA Lakers 17 6 0.739 0 1/2 Denver 12 9 0.571 4 1/2 Portland 12 9 0.571 4 1/2 Phoenix 11 9 0.550 5 Golden State 12 10 0.545 5 San Antonio 12 10 0.545 5 Memphis 9 8 0.529 5 1/2 Houston 11 10 0.524 5 1/2 Sacramento 10 11 0.476 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 9 11 0.450 7 New Orleans 8 12 0.400 8Dallas 9 14 0.391 8 1/2Minnesota 5 16 0.238 11 1/2.