NBA: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday: New York 121, Houston 99 Atlanta 113, Indiana 125 Utah 112, Miami 94 Golden State 117, Brooklyn 134 Phoenix 120, Philadelphia 111 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 18 9 0.667 --- Milwaukee 16 10 0.615 1 1/2 Brooklyn 16 12 0.571 2 1/2 Boston 13 12 0.520 4 Indiana 14 13 0.519 4 Charlotte 13 14 0.481 5 New York 13 15 0.464 5 1/2 Toronto 12 14 0.462 5 1/2 Atlanta 11 15 0.423 6 1/2 Miami 11 15 0.

423 6 1/2 Chicago 10 15 0.400 7 Orlando 10 17 0.370 8 Cleveland 10 17 0.370 8 Detroit 7 19 0.269 10 1/2 Washington 6 17 0.261 10 Western Conference Utah 22 5 0.815 --- LA Lakers 21 6 0.778 1 LA Clippers 19 8 0.704 3 Phoenix 16 9 0.640 5 Portland 15 10 0.600 6 San Antonio 15 11 0.577 6 1/2 Denver 14 11 0.560 7 Golden State 14 13 0.519 8 Dallas 13 14 0.481 9 Sacramento 12 13 0.480 9 Memphis 10 11 0.476 9 New Orleans 11 14 0.440 10 Houston 11 15 0.423 10 1/2Oklahoma City 10 15 0.400 11Minnesota 6 20 0.231 15 1/2.

