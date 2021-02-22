UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Milwaukee 128, Sacramento 115 Atlanta 123, Denver 115 Cleveland 101, Oklahoma City 117 Orlando 105, Detroit 96 Toronto 110, Philadelphia 103 New York 103, Minnesota 99 LA Clippers 108, Brooklyn 112 New Orleans 120, Boston 115 (OT) Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 20 11 0.645 --- Brooklyn 20 12 0.625 0 1/2 Milwaukee 18 13 0.581 2 Indiana 15 14 0.517 4 Toronto 16 15 0.516 4 Boston 15 15 0.500 4 1/2 New York 15 16 0.484 5 Charlotte 14 15 0.483 5 Chicago 13 16 0.

448 6 Atlanta 13 17 0.433 6 1/2 Miami 13 17 0.433 6 1/2 Orlando 13 18 0.419 7 Washington 10 17 0.370 8 Cleveland 10 21 0.323 10 Detroit 8 22 0.267 11 1/2 Western Conference Utah 24 6 0.800 --- LA Lakers 22 9 0.710 2 1/2 LA Clippers 22 10 0.688 3 Phoenix 19 10 0.655 4 1/2 Portland 18 11 0.621 5 1/2 San Antonio 16 11 0.593 6 1/2 Denver 16 14 0.533 8 Golden State 16 15 0.516 8 1/2 Memphis 13 13 0.500 9 Dallas 13 15 0.464 10 New Orleans 13 17 0.433 11 Oklahoma City 12 18 0.400 12 Sacramento 12 18 0.400 12 Houston 11 17 0.393 12 Minnesota 7 24 0.226 17 1/2 ./bds

