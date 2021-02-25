NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday in the NBA: Utah 114, LA Lakers 89 Miami 116, Toronto 108 Indiana 107, Golden State 111 Atlanta 127, Boston 112 Cleveland 112, Houston 96 Phoenix 121, Charlotte 124 Chicago 133, Minnesota 126 (OT) New Orleans 128, Detroit 118 Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 21 11 0.656 --- Brooklyn 21 12 0.636 0 1/2 Milwaukee 19 13 0.594 2 Indiana 15 15 0.500 5 Toronto 16 17 0.485 5 1/2 Chicago 15 16 0.484 5 1/2 Charlotte 15 16 0.484 5 1/2 Miami 15 17 0.
469 6 New York 15 17 0.469 6 Boston 15 17 0.469 6 Atlanta 14 18 0.438 7 Orlando 13 19 0.406 8 Washington 11 18 0.379 8 1/2 Cleveland 12 21 0.364 9 1/2 Detroit 9 23 0.281 12 Western Conference Utah 26 6 0.813 --- LA Clippers 23 10 0.697 3 1/2 LA Lakers 22 11 0.667 4 1/2 Phoenix 20 11 0.645 5 1/2 Portland 18 13 0.581 7 1/2 San Antonio 16 12 0.571 8 Denver 17 14 0.548 8 1/2 Golden State 18 15 0.545 8 1/2 Dallas 15 15 0.500 10 Memphis 13 14 0.481 10 1/2 New Orleans 14 17 0.452 11 1/2 Oklahoma City 13 19 0.406 13 Sacramento 12 19 0.387 13 1/2 Houston 11 19 0.367 14Minnesota 7 26 0.212 19 1/2afp