NBA: Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 PM
results and standings on Friday: Detroit 107, Sacramento 110 Miami 124, Utah 116 Boston 118, Indiana 112 Toronto 122, Houston 111 Golden State 130, Charlotte 121 LA Lakers 102, Portland 93 Chicago 97, Phoenix 106 Memphis 99, LA Clippers 119 Oklahoma City 118, Atlanta 109 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 22 11 0.667 --- Brooklyn 22 12 0.647 0 1/2 Milwaukee 20 13 0.606 2 Toronto 17 17 0.500 5 1/2 Miami 16 17 0.485 6 New York 16 17 0.485 6 Boston 16 17 0.485 6 Indiana 15 16 0.484 6 Chicago 15 17 0.
469 6 1/2 Charlotte 15 17 0.469 6 1/2 Atlanta 14 19 0.424 8 Washington 12 18 0.400 8 1/2 Orlando 13 20 0.394 9 Cleveland 12 21 0.364 10 Detroit 9 24 0.273 13 Western Conference Utah 26 7 0.788 --- LA Clippers 24 11 0.686 3 LA Lakers 23 11 0.676 3 1/2 Phoenix 21 11 0.656 4 1/2 San Antonio 16 12 0.571 7 1/2 Portland 18 14 0.563 7 1/2 Golden State 19 15 0.559 7 1/2 Denver 17 15 0.531 8 1/2 Dallas 15 16 0.484 10 Memphis 14 15 0.483 10 New Orleans 14 18 0.438 11 1/2 Oklahoma City 14 19 0.424 12 Sacramento 13 20 0.394 13Houston 11 20 0.355 14Minnesota 7 26 0.212 19