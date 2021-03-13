NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:08 PM
Results and standings on Friday: Utah 114, Houston 99 Chicago 90
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Utah 114, Houston 99 Chicago 90, Miami 101 San Antonio 104, Orlando 77 Washington 101, Philadelphia 127 LA Lakers 105, Indiana 100 Memphis 102, Denver 103 New Orleans 116, Cleveland 82 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 26 12 0.684 --- Brooklyn 25 13 0.658 1 Milwaukee 23 14 0.622 2 1/2 Miami 20 18 0.526 6 Boston 19 18 0.514 6 1/2 New York 19 19 0.500 7 Charlotte 18 18 0.500 7 Atlanta 17 20 0.459 8 1/2 Toronto 17 20 0.459 8 1/2 Indiana 16 20 0.
444 9 Chicago 16 20 0.444 9 Washington 14 22 0.389 11 Cleveland 14 23 0.378 11 1/2 Orlando 13 25 0.342 13 Detroit 10 27 0.270 15 1/2 Western Conference Utah 28 9 0.757 --- Phoenix 25 11 0.694 2 1/2 LA Lakers 25 13 0.658 3 1/2 LA Clippers 25 14 0.641 4 Denver 22 15 0.595 6 Portland 21 15 0.583 6 1/2 San Antonio 19 15 0.559 7 1/2 Dallas 19 17 0.528 8 1/2 Golden State 19 19 0.500 9 1/2 Memphis 17 17 0.500 9 1/2 Oklahoma City 16 21 0.432 12 New Orleans 16 22 0.421 12 1/2 Sacramento 15 22 0.405 13Houston 11 25 0.306 16 1/2Minnesota 8 29 0.216 20