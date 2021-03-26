UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the NBA: San Antonio 85, LA Clippers 98 Miami 122, Portland 125 New York 106, Washington 102 LA Lakers 101, Philadelphia 109 Sacramento 141, Golden State 119 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 32 13 0.711 --- Milwaukee 29 14 0.674 2 Brooklyn 30 15 0.667 2 Charlotte 22 21 0.512 9 New York 23 22 0.511 9 Atlanta 22 22 0.500 9 1/2 Miami 22 23 0.489 10 Boston 21 23 0.477 10 1/2 Indiana 20 23 0.465 11 Chicago 19 24 0.442 12 Toronto 18 26 0.

409 13 1/2 Cleveland 17 27 0.386 14 1/2 Washington 15 28 0.349 16 Orlando 15 29 0.341 16 1/2 Detroit 12 31 0.279 19 Western Conference Utah 32 11 0.744 --- Phoenix 29 14 0.674 3 LA Clippers 30 16 0.652 3 1/2 LA Lakers 28 17 0.622 5 Denver 26 18 0.591 6 1/2 Portland 26 18 0.591 6 1/2 Dallas 23 19 0.548 8 1/2 San Antonio 22 20 0.524 9 1/2 Memphis 21 20 0.512 10 Golden State 22 23 0.489 11 Sacramento 20 25 0.444 13 New Orleans 19 24 0.442 13 Oklahoma City 19 25 0.432 13 1/2 Houston 12 31 0.279 20Minnesota 10 34 0.227 22 1/2afp

