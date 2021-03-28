NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 22 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: New Orleans 112, Dallas 103 Oklahoma City 94, Boston 111 Washington 106, Detroit 92 San Antonio 120, Chicago 104 LA Clippers 122, Philadelphia 112 Sacramento 100, Cleveland 98 Utah 126, Memphis 110 Milwaukee 96, New York 102 Minnesota 107, Houston 129 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 32 14 0.696 --- Brooklyn 31 15 0.674 1 Milwaukee 29 16 0.644 2 1/2 Charlotte 23 21 0.523 8 New York 24 22 0.522 8 Atlanta 23 22 0.511 8 1/2 Boston 23 23 0.500 9 Miami 22 24 0.
478 10 Indiana 21 23 0.477 10 Chicago 19 25 0.432 12 Toronto 18 27 0.400 13 1/2 Cleveland 17 29 0.370 15 Washington 16 28 0.364 15 Orlando 15 30 0.333 16 1/2 Detroit 12 33 0.267 19 1/2 Western Conference Utah 34 11 0.756 --- Phoenix 30 14 0.682 3 1/2 LA Clippers 31 16 0.660 4 LA Lakers 29 17 0.630 5 1/2 Denver 27 18 0.600 7 Portland 27 18 0.600 7 San Antonio 23 20 0.535 10 Dallas 23 21 0.523 10 1/2 Memphis 21 22 0.488 12 Golden State 22 24 0.478 12 1/2 Sacramento 21 25 0.457 13 1/2 New Orleans 20 25 0.444 14 Oklahoma City 19 26 0.422 15Houston 13 32 0.289 21Minnesota 11 35 0.239 23 1/2.