Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:00 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, April 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: New Orleans 103, Atlanta 126 Indiana 97, Charlotte 114 Boston 118, Houston 102 New York 86, Dallas 99 Phoenix 140, Oklahoma City 103 Portland 109, Milwaukee 127 Sacramento 94, LA Lakers 115 Utah 113, Chicago 106 Memphis 120, Minnesota 108 Toronto 130, Golden State 77 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 34 15 0.694 --- Philadelphia 33 15 0.688 0 1/2 Milwaukee 31 17 0.646 2 1/2 Charlotte 25 23 0.521 8 1/2 Atlanta 25 24 0.510 9 Miami 25 24 0.510 9 New York 24 25 0.490 10 Boston 24 25 0.

490 10 Indiana 21 26 0.447 12 Chicago 19 28 0.404 14 Toronto 19 30 0.388 15 Washington 17 30 0.362 16 Orlando 17 31 0.354 16 1/2 Cleveland 17 31 0.354 16 1/2 Detroit 14 34 0.292 19 1/2 Western Conference Utah 37 11 0.771 --- Phoenix 34 14 0.708 3 LA Clippers 32 18 0.640 6 LA Lakers 31 18 0.633 6 1/2 Denver 30 18 0.625 7 Portland 29 19 0.604 8 Dallas 26 21 0.553 10 1/2 San Antonio 24 22 0.522 12 Memphis 23 23 0.500 13 Golden State 23 26 0.469 14 1/2 Sacramento 22 27 0.449 15 1/2 New Orleans 21 27 0.438 16 Oklahoma City 20 28 0.417 17 Houston 13 35 0.271 24 Minnesota 12 37 0.245 25 1/2 ./bds

