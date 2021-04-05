NBA: Results and standings

Washington, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Atlanta 117, Golden State 111 Houston 115, New Orleans 122 Philadelphia 100, Memphis 116 Boston 116, Charlotte 86 Chicago 115, Brooklyn 107 LA Clippers 104, LA Lakers 86 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 34 16 0.680 --- Brooklyn 34 16 0.680 0 Milwaukee 32 17 0.653 1 1/2 Atlanta 26 24 0.520 8 Miami 26 24 0.520 8 Charlotte 25 24 0.510 8 1/2 New York 25 25 0.500 9 Boston 25 25 0.500 9 Indiana 22 26 0.458 11 Chicago 20 28 0.417 13 Toronto 19 30 0.

388 14 1/2 Washington 17 31 0.354 16 Orlando 17 32 0.347 16 1/2 Cleveland 17 32 0.347 16 1/2 Detroit 14 35 0.286 19 1/2 Western Conference Utah 38 11 0.776 --- Phoenix 34 14 0.708 3 1/2 LA Clippers 33 18 0.647 6 Denver 30 18 0.625 7 1/2 LA Lakers 31 19 0.620 7 1/2 Portland 30 19 0.612 8 Dallas 27 21 0.563 10 1/2 Memphis 24 23 0.511 13 San Antonio 24 23 0.511 13 Golden State 23 27 0.460 15 1/2 New Orleans 22 27 0.449 16 Sacramento 22 28 0.440 16 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 29 0.408 18Houston 13 36 0.265 25Minnesota 12 38 0.240 26 1/2