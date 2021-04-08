UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Wednesday: Atlanta 113, Memphis 131 Boston 101, New York 99 Brooklyn 139, New Orleans 111 Phoenix 117, Utah 113 (OT) Denver 106, San Antonio 96 Houston 102, Dallas 93 Oklahoma City 102, Charlotte 113 Indiana 141, Minnesota 137 Orlando 116, Washington 131 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 36 16 0.692 --- Philadelphia 35 16 0.686 0 1/2 Milwaukee 32 18 0.640 3 Charlotte 26 24 0.520 9 Atlanta 27 25 0.519 9 Miami 26 25 0.510 9 1/2 Boston 26 26 0.500 10 New York 25 27 0.481 11 Indiana 23 27 0.

460 12 Chicago 21 28 0.429 13 1/2 Toronto 20 31 0.392 15 1/2 Washington 18 32 0.360 17 Cleveland 18 32 0.360 17 Orlando 17 34 0.333 18 1/2 Detroit 15 36 0.294 20 1/2 Western Conference Utah 38 13 0.745 --- Phoenix 36 14 0.720 1 1/2 LA Clippers 34 18 0.654 4 1/2 Denver 33 18 0.647 5 LA Lakers 32 19 0.627 6 Portland 30 20 0.600 7 1/2 Dallas 28 22 0.560 9 1/2 Memphis 26 23 0.531 11 San Antonio 24 25 0.490 13 Golden State 24 27 0.471 14 Sacramento 22 29 0.431 16 New Orleans 22 29 0.431 16 Oklahoma City 20 31 0.392 18 Houston 14 37 0.275 24 Minnesota 13 39 0.250 25 1/2 ./bds

