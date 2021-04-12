NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: New York 102, Toronto 96 LA Clippers 131, Detroit 124 Portland 98, Miami 107 Dallas 117, San Antonio 119 Memphis 125, Indiana 132 Minnesota 121, Chicago 117 Cleveland 109, New Orleans 116 Orlando 87, Milwaukee 124 Denver 87, Boston 105 Charlotte 101, Atlanta 105 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 36 17 0.679 --- Brooklyn 36 17 0.679 0 Milwaukee 33 20 0.623 3 Atlanta 29 25 0.537 7 1/2 Miami 28 25 0.528 8 Charlotte 27 25 0.519 8 1/2 Boston 28 26 0.519 8 1/2 New York 27 27 0.500 9 1/2 Indiana 25 27 0.
481 10 1/2 Chicago 22 30 0.423 13 1/2 Toronto 21 33 0.389 15 1/2 Washington 19 33 0.365 16 1/2 Cleveland 19 34 0.358 17 Orlando 17 36 0.321 19 Detroit 16 38 0.296 20 1/2 Western Conference Utah 40 13 0.755 --- Phoenix 37 15 0.712 2 1/2 LA Clippers 37 18 0.673 4 Denver 34 19 0.642 6 LA Lakers 33 20 0.623 7 Portland 31 22 0.585 9 Dallas 29 23 0.558 10 1/2 Memphis 26 25 0.510 13 San Antonio 25 26 0.490 14 Golden State 25 28 0.472 15 New Orleans 24 29 0.453 16 Sacramento 22 31 0.415 18 Oklahoma City 20 33 0.377 20 Houston 14 39 0.264 26 Minnesota 14 40 0.259 26 1/2 ./bds