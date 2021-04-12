UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Sunday: New York 102, Toronto 96 LA Clippers 131, Detroit 124 Portland 98, Miami 107 Dallas 117, San Antonio 119 Memphis 125, Indiana 132 Minnesota 121, Chicago 117 Cleveland 109, New Orleans 116 Orlando 87, Milwaukee 124 Denver 87, Boston 105 Charlotte 101, Atlanta 105 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 36 17 0.679 --- Brooklyn 36 17 0.679 0 Milwaukee 33 20 0.623 3 Atlanta 29 25 0.537 7 1/2 Miami 28 25 0.528 8 Charlotte 27 25 0.519 8 1/2 Boston 28 26 0.519 8 1/2 New York 27 27 0.500 9 1/2 Indiana 25 27 0.

481 10 1/2 Chicago 22 30 0.423 13 1/2 Toronto 21 33 0.389 15 1/2 Washington 19 33 0.365 16 1/2 Cleveland 19 34 0.358 17 Orlando 17 36 0.321 19 Detroit 16 38 0.296 20 1/2 Western Conference Utah 40 13 0.755 --- Phoenix 37 15 0.712 2 1/2 LA Clippers 37 18 0.673 4 Denver 34 19 0.642 6 LA Lakers 33 20 0.623 7 Portland 31 22 0.585 9 Dallas 29 23 0.558 10 1/2 Memphis 26 25 0.510 13 San Antonio 25 26 0.490 14 Golden State 25 28 0.472 15 New Orleans 24 29 0.453 16 Sacramento 22 31 0.415 18 Oklahoma City 20 33 0.377 20 Houston 14 39 0.264 26 Minnesota 14 40 0.259 26 1/2 ./bds

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday Gold

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims  58 more lives in Pakistan over l ..

6 minutes ago

PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

39 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto tears up PDM’s show-cause notice ..

44 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.