NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:17 PM
Results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102 Atlanta 118
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102 Atlanta 118, Miami 103 Brooklyn 109, Boston 104 Portland 128, Memphis 130 Golden State 118, Denver 97 Houston 104, LA Clippers 109 Oklahoma City 109, Washington 129 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 40 20 0.667 --- Philadelphia 39 20 0.661 0 1/2 Milwaukee 36 22 0.621 3 New York 33 27 0.550 7 Atlanta 33 27 0.550 7 Boston 32 28 0.533 8 Miami 31 29 0.517 9 Charlotte 29 30 0.492 10 1/2 Indiana 27 31 0.466 12 Washington 26 33 0.
441 13 1/2 Chicago 25 34 0.424 14 1/2 Toronto 25 34 0.424 14 1/2 Cleveland 21 38 0.356 18 1/2 Orlando 18 41 0.305 21 1/2 Detroit 18 42 0.300 22 Western Conference Utah 44 15 0.746 --- Phoenix 42 17 0.712 2 LA Clippers 43 19 0.694 2 1/2 Denver 38 21 0.644 6 LA Lakers 35 24 0.593 9 Dallas 32 26 0.552 11 1/2 Portland 32 27 0.542 12 Memphis 30 28 0.517 13 1/2 Golden State 30 30 0.500 14 1/2 San Antonio 29 29 0.500 14 1/2 New Orleans 26 33 0.441 18 Sacramento 24 35 0.407 20 Oklahoma City 20 40 0.333 24 1/2Minnesota 16 44 0.267 28 1/2Houston 15 45 0.250 29 1/2