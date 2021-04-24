UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:17 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102 Atlanta 118

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102 Atlanta 118, Miami 103 Brooklyn 109, Boston 104 Portland 128, Memphis 130 Golden State 118, Denver 97 Houston 104, LA Clippers 109 Oklahoma City 109, Washington 129 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 40 20 0.667 --- Philadelphia 39 20 0.661 0 1/2 Milwaukee 36 22 0.621 3 New York 33 27 0.550 7 Atlanta 33 27 0.550 7 Boston 32 28 0.533 8 Miami 31 29 0.517 9 Charlotte 29 30 0.492 10 1/2 Indiana 27 31 0.466 12 Washington 26 33 0.

441 13 1/2 Chicago 25 34 0.424 14 1/2 Toronto 25 34 0.424 14 1/2 Cleveland 21 38 0.356 18 1/2 Orlando 18 41 0.305 21 1/2 Detroit 18 42 0.300 22 Western Conference Utah 44 15 0.746 --- Phoenix 42 17 0.712 2 LA Clippers 43 19 0.694 2 1/2 Denver 38 21 0.644 6 LA Lakers 35 24 0.593 9 Dallas 32 26 0.552 11 1/2 Portland 32 27 0.542 12 Memphis 30 28 0.517 13 1/2 Golden State 30 30 0.500 14 1/2 San Antonio 29 29 0.500 14 1/2 New Orleans 26 33 0.441 18 Sacramento 24 35 0.407 20 Oklahoma City 20 40 0.333 24 1/2Minnesota 16 44 0.267 28 1/2Houston 15 45 0.250 29 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider suspension of f ..

36 seconds ago

LHC will take up Khawaja Asif’s bail plea on Apr ..

10 minutes ago

Court’s decision to auction Nawaz Sharif’s pro ..

17 minutes ago

India Covid deaths hit record as J&J jab gets US g ..

46 seconds ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges financial help for ..

47 seconds ago

KP situation: Coronavirus claims 37 move lives in ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.