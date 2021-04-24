NBA: Results and standings

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) : results and standings on Friday: Charlotte 108, Cleveland 102 Atlanta 118, Miami 103 Brooklyn 109, Boston 104 Portland 128, Memphis 130 Golden State 118, Denver 97 Houston 104, LA Clippers 109 Oklahoma City 109, Washington 129 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 40 20 0.667 --- Philadelphia 39 20 0.661 0 1/2 Milwaukee 36 22 0.621 3 New York 33 27 0.550 7 Atlanta 33 27 0.550 7 Boston 32 28 0.533 8 Miami 31 29 0.517 9 Charlotte 29 30 0.492 10 1/2 Indiana 27 31 0.466 12 Washington 26 33 0.

