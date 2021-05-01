UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:00 PM

NBA: Results and standings

Washington, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Friday: Chicago 98, Milwaukee 108 Brooklyn 109, Portland 128 LA Lakers 106, Sacramento 110 Boston 143, San Antonio 140 (OT) Cleveland 93, Washington 122 Phoenix 121, Utah 100 Memphis 92, Orlando 75 Philadelphia 126, Atlanta 104 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Brooklyn 43 21 0.672 --- Philadelphia 42 21 0.667 0 1/2 Milwaukee 39 24 0.619 3 1/2 New York 35 28 0.556 7 1/2 Atlanta 34 30 0.531 9 Boston 34 30 0.531 9 Miami 33 30 0.524 9 1/2 Charlotte 30 32 0.484 12 Indiana 29 33 0.

468 13 Washington 29 34 0.460 13 1/2 Chicago 26 37 0.413 16 1/2 Toronto 26 37 0.413 16 1/2 Cleveland 21 42 0.333 21 1/2 Detroit 19 44 0.302 23 1/2 Orlando 19 44 0.302 23 1/2 Western Conference Phoenix 45 18 0.714 --- Utah 45 18 0.714 0 LA Clippers 43 21 0.672 2 1/2 Denver 42 21 0.667 3 LA Lakers 36 27 0.571 9 Dallas 35 27 0.565 9 1/2 Portland 35 28 0.556 10 Memphis 32 30 0.516 12 1/2 San Antonio 31 31 0.500 13 1/2 Golden State 31 32 0.492 14 New Orleans 28 35 0.444 17 Sacramento 26 37 0.413 19 Oklahoma City 21 42 0.333 24Minnesota 20 44 0.313 25 1/2Houston 16 47 0.254 29

