NBA: Results And Standings
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
Washington, May 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the NBA: Denver 119, Brooklyn 125 Utah 124, Houston 116 Toronto 99, Memphis 109 Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 97 Portland 124, San Antonio 102 Indiana 132, Washington 133 (OT) Philadelphia 118, Detroit 104 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Philadelphia 47 21 0.691 --- Brooklyn 44 24 0.647 3 Milwaukee 43 24 0.642 3 1/2 New York 37 30 0.552 9 1/2 Atlanta 37 31 0.544 10 Miami 36 31 0.537 10 1/2 Boston 35 32 0.522 11 1/2 Charlotte 33 34 0.493 13 1/2 Washington 32 36 0.
471 15 Indiana 31 36 0.463 15 1/2 Chicago 28 39 0.418 18 1/2 Toronto 27 41 0.397 20 Orlando 21 46 0.313 25 1/2 Cleveland 21 46 0.313 25 1/2 Detroit 20 48 0.294 27 Western Conference Utah 50 18 0.735 --- Phoenix 48 19 0.716 1 1/2 LA Clippers 45 22 0.672 4 1/2 Denver 44 24 0.647 6 Dallas 39 28 0.582 10 1/2 Portland 39 29 0.574 11 LA Lakers 37 30 0.552 12 1/2 Golden State 35 33 0.515 15 Memphis 34 33 0.507 15 1/2 San Antonio 32 35 0.478 17 1/2 New Orleans 30 37 0.448 19 1/2 Sacramento 29 38 0.433 20 1/2 Oklahoma City 21 47 0.309 29Minnesota 20 47 0.299 29 1/2Houston 16 52 0.235 34