NBA: Results And Standings
Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:00 PM
Washington, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :results and standings on Saturday: Boston 116, Philadelphia 95 San Antonio 114, Charlotte 90 Cleveland 112, Golden State 131 Washington 113, Brooklyn 107 Portland 124, Utah 107 Dallas 123, Atlanta 100 Sacramento 113, LA Lakers 129 Indiana 85, New York 92 Orlando 89, Miami 102 LA Clippers 118, Minnesota 106 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 41 7 0.854 --- Toronto 35 14 0.714 6 1/2 Boston 33 15 0.688 8 Miami 33 15 0.688 8 Indiana 31 18 0.633 10 1/2 Philadelphia 31 19 0.620 11 Brooklyn 21 27 0.438 20 Orlando 21 28 0.
429 20 1/2 Chicago 19 32 0.373 23 1/2 Washington 17 31 0.354 24 Detroit 17 33 0.340 25 Charlotte 16 33 0.327 25 1/2 New York 14 36 0.280 28 Cleveland 13 37 0.260 29 Atlanta 13 37 0.260 29 Western Conference LA Lakers 37 11 0.771 --- Denver 34 15 0.694 3 1/2 LA Clippers 34 15 0.694 3 1/2 Utah 32 17 0.653 5 1/2 Houston 30 18 0.625 7 Dallas 30 19 0.612 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 30 20 0.600 8 Memphis 24 25 0.490 13 1/2 Portland 23 27 0.460 15 San Antonio 22 26 0.458 15 Phoenix 20 28 0.417 17 New Orleans 20 29 0.408 17 1/2 Sacramento 18 31 0.367 19 1/2Minnesota 15 33 0.313 22Golden State 11 39 0.220 27.