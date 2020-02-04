NBA: Results And Standings
Results and standings on Monday in the NBA:
Washington, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :results and standings on Monday in the NBA: LA Clippers 108, San Antonio 105 Atlanta 115, Boston 123 Brooklyn 119, Phoenix 97 Miami 137, Philadelphia 106 Sacramento 113, Minnesota 109 Memphis 96, Detroit 82 Charlotte 100, Orlando 112 Cleveland 134, New York 139 (OT) Indiana 103, Dallas 112 Washington 117, Golden State 125 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 42 7 0.857 --- Toronto 36 14 0.720 6 1/2 Boston 34 15 0.694 8 Miami 34 15 0.694 8 Indiana 31 19 0.620 11 1/2 Philadelphia 31 20 0.608 12 Brooklyn 22 27 0.449 20 Orlando 22 28 0.
440 20 1/2 Chicago 19 33 0.365 24 1/2 Washington 17 32 0.347 25 Detroit 18 34 0.346 25 1/2 Charlotte 16 34 0.320 26 1/2 New York 15 36 0.294 28 Cleveland 13 38 0.255 30 Atlanta 13 38 0.255 30 Western Conference LA Lakers 37 11 0.771 --- LA Clippers 35 15 0.700 3 Denver 34 16 0.680 4 Utah 32 17 0.653 5 1/2 Houston 31 18 0.633 6 1/2 Dallas 31 19 0.620 7 Oklahoma City 30 20 0.600 8 Memphis 25 25 0.500 13 Portland 23 27 0.460 15 San Antonio 22 27 0.449 15 1/2 Phoenix 20 30 0.400 18 New Orleans 20 30 0.400 18 Sacramento 19 31 0.380 19Minnesota 15 34 0.306 22 1/2Golden State 12 39 0.235 26 1/2.