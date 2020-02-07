NBA: Results and standings

Results and standings on Friday in the NBA: LA Lakers 111, Houston 121 New York 105, Orlando 103 Portland 125, San Antonio 117 Chicago 119

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :results and standings on Friday in the NBA: LA Lakers 111, Houston 121 New York 105, Orlando 103 Portland 125, San Antonio 117 Chicago 119, New Orleans 125 Milwaukee 112, Philadelphia 101 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 44 7 0.863 --- Toronto 37 14 0.725 7 Boston 35 15 0.700 8 1/2 Miami 34 16 0.680 9 1/2 Indiana 31 20 0.608 13 Philadelphia 31 21 0.596 13 1/2 Brooklyn 23 27 0.460 20 1/2 Orlando 22 30 0.423 22 1/2 Chicago 19 34 0.358 26 Detroit 19 34 0.358 26 Washington 17 32 0.

347 26 Charlotte 16 35 0.314 28 New York 16 36 0.308 28 1/2 Atlanta 14 38 0.269 30 1/2 Cleveland 13 39 0.250 31 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 38 12 0.760 --- LA Clippers 36 15 0.706 2 1/2 Denver 36 16 0.692 3 Houston 33 18 0.647 5 1/2 Utah 32 18 0.640 6 Dallas 31 20 0.608 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 31 20 0.608 7 1/2 Memphis 26 25 0.510 12 1/2 Portland 24 28 0.462 15 San Antonio 22 29 0.431 16 1/2 New Orleans 21 31 0.404 18 Phoenix 20 31 0.392 18 1/2 Sacramento 19 31 0.380 19 Minnesota 15 35 0.300 23Golden State 12 40 0.231 27afp