NBA: Results And Standings On Friday
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:38 PM
Results and standings on Friday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Friday: Cleveland 114 Memphis 107 Indiana 119 Sacramento 105 Boston 114 Detroit 93 Toronto 122 Washington 118 Miami 129 New York 114 Dallas 117 Philadelphia 98 Oklahoma City 126 Phoenix 108 Denver 109 Minnesota 100 Portland 118 Orlando 103 Golden State 106 New Orleans 102 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 25 4 0.862 --- Boston 19 7 0.731 4 1/2 Miami 21 8 0.724 4 Toronto 20 8 0.714 4 1/2 Indiana 20 9 0.690 5 Philadelphia 20 10 0.667 5 1/2 Brooklyn 15 13 0.536 9 1/2 Charlotte 13 18 0.
419 13 Orlando 12 17 0.414 13 Detroit 11 18 0.379 14 Chicago 11 19 0.367 14 1/2 Washington 8 19 0.296 16 Cleveland 8 21 0.276 17 New York 7 22 0.241 18 Atlanta 6 23 0.207 19 Western Conference LA Lakers 24 5 0.828 --- Denver 19 8 0.704 4 LA Clippers 21 9 0.700 3 1/2 Dallas 19 9 0.679 4 1/2 Houston 19 9 0.679 4 1/2 Utah 17 11 0.607 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 14 14 0.500 9 1/2 Portland 13 16 0.448 11 Sacramento 12 16 0.429 11 1/2 San Antonio 11 16 0.407 12 Phoenix 11 17 0.393 12 1/2 Minnesota 10 17 0.370 13 Memphis 10 19 0.345 14New Orleans 7 23 0.233 17 1/2Golden State 6 24 0.200 18 1/2