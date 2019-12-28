NBA: Results And Standings On Friday In The NBA
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:51 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Friday in the NBA: Miami 113, Indiana 112 Golden State 105, Phoenix 96 Atlanta 86, Milwaukee 112 Charlotte 102, Oklahoma City 104 (OT) Orlando 98, Philadelphia 97 Boston 129, Cleveland 117 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 28 5 0.848 --- Boston 22 7 0.759 4 Miami 23 8 0.742 4 Toronto 21 10 0.677 6 Philadelphia 23 11 0.676 5 1/2 Indiana 21 11 0.656 6 1/2 Brooklyn 16 14 0.533 10 1/2 Orlando 14 17 0.452 13 Charlotte 13 21 0.382 15 1/2 Chicago 12 20 0.
375 15 1/2 Detroit 12 20 0.375 15 1/2 Washington 9 21 0.300 17 1/2 Cleveland 9 22 0.290 18 New York 8 24 0.250 19 1/2 Atlanta 6 26 0.188 21 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 24 7 0.774 --- Denver 21 9 0.700 2 1/2 LA Clippers 23 10 0.697 2 Houston 21 10 0.677 3 Dallas 20 10 0.667 3 1/2 Utah 19 12 0.613 5 Oklahoma City 16 15 0.516 8 Portland 14 18 0.438 10 1/2 San Antonio 12 18 0.400 11 1/2 Sacramento 12 19 0.387 12 Memphis 12 20 0.375 12 1/2 Minnesota 11 19 0.367 12 1/2 Phoenix 11 20 0.355 13New Orleans 9 23 0.281 15 1/2Golden State 9 24 0.273 16