NBA: Results And Standings On Sunday
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:05 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Sunday: Memphis 117, Charlotte 104 New Orleans 127, Houston 112 LA Lakers 108, Dallas 95 Toronto 97, Oklahoma City 98 Denver 120, Sacramento 115 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 29 5 0.853 --- Miami 24 8 0.750 4 Boston 22 8 0.733 5 Toronto 22 11 0.667 6 1/2 Philadelphia 23 12 0.657 6 1/2 Indiana 21 12 0.636 7 1/2 Brooklyn 16 15 0.516 11 1/2 Orlando 14 18 0.438 14 Chicago 13 20 0.394 15 1/2 Charlotte 13 22 0.371 16 1/2 Detroit 12 21 0.
364 16 1/2 Cleveland 10 22 0.313 18 Washington 9 22 0.290 18 1/2 New York 9 24 0.273 19 1/2 Atlanta 6 27 0.182 22 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 26 7 0.788 --- Denver 23 9 0.719 2 1/2 LA Clippers 23 11 0.676 3 1/2 Houston 22 11 0.667 4 Dallas 21 11 0.656 4 1/2 Utah 20 12 0.625 5 1/2 Oklahoma City 17 15 0.531 8 1/2 Portland 14 19 0.424 12 San Antonio 13 18 0.419 12 Memphis 13 21 0.382 13 1/2 Phoenix 12 20 0.375 13 1/2 Sacramento 12 21 0.364 14 Minnesota 11 20 0.355 14New Orleans 11 23 0.324 15 1/2Golden State 9 25 0.265 17 1/2.