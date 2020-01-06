UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings On Sunday In The NBA

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 AM

NBA: Results and standings on Sunday in the NBA

Results and standings on Sunday in the NBA

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the NBA: Cleveland 103, Minnesota 118 LA Lakers 106, Detroit 99 Miami 122, Portland 111 Phoenix 114, Memphis 121 LA Clippers 135, New York 132 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 32 5 0.865 --- Boston 25 8 0.758 5 Miami 26 10 0.722 5 1/2 Toronto 24 12 0.667 7 1/2 Philadelphia 23 14 0.622 9 Indiana 22 14 0.611 9 1/2 Brooklyn 16 18 0.471 14 1/2 Orlando 16 20 0.444 15 1/2 Charlotte 15 23 0.395 17 1/2 Chicago 13 23 0.361 18 1/2 Detroit 13 24 0.

351 19 Washington 11 24 0.314 20 Cleveland 10 26 0.278 21 1/2 New York 10 26 0.278 21 1/2 Atlanta 8 28 0.222 23 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 29 7 0.806 --- Houston 24 11 0.686 4 1/2 Denver 24 11 0.686 4 1/2 LA Clippers 26 12 0.684 4 Utah 23 12 0.657 5 1/2 Dallas 22 13 0.629 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 15 0.571 8 1/2 San Antonio 14 20 0.412 14 Portland 15 22 0.405 14 1/2 Memphis 15 22 0.405 14 1/2 Minnesota 14 21 0.400 14 1/2 Phoenix 14 22 0.389 15 Sacramento 13 23 0.361 16New Orleans 12 24 0.333 17Golden State 9 28 0.243 20 1/2

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Orleans Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics to unveil new smartphones in S ..

21 seconds ago

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 to kick off n ..

23 seconds ago

Grid live working robots in service in north China ..

3 minutes ago

Disney's 'Star Wars' stays on top, but Sony has a ..

3 minutes ago

At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghda ..

3 minutes ago

Samsung to highlight 'connected living' with AI, 5 ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.