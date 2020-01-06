NBA: Results And Standings On Sunday In The NBA
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:38 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the NBA: Cleveland 103, Minnesota 118 LA Lakers 106, Detroit 99 Miami 122, Portland 111 Phoenix 114, Memphis 121 LA Clippers 135, New York 132 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 32 5 0.865 --- Boston 25 8 0.758 5 Miami 26 10 0.722 5 1/2 Toronto 24 12 0.667 7 1/2 Philadelphia 23 14 0.622 9 Indiana 22 14 0.611 9 1/2 Brooklyn 16 18 0.471 14 1/2 Orlando 16 20 0.444 15 1/2 Charlotte 15 23 0.395 17 1/2 Chicago 13 23 0.361 18 1/2 Detroit 13 24 0.
351 19 Washington 11 24 0.314 20 Cleveland 10 26 0.278 21 1/2 New York 10 26 0.278 21 1/2 Atlanta 8 28 0.222 23 1/2 Western Conference LA Lakers 29 7 0.806 --- Houston 24 11 0.686 4 1/2 Denver 24 11 0.686 4 1/2 LA Clippers 26 12 0.684 4 Utah 23 12 0.657 5 1/2 Dallas 22 13 0.629 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 20 15 0.571 8 1/2 San Antonio 14 20 0.412 14 Portland 15 22 0.405 14 1/2 Memphis 15 22 0.405 14 1/2 Minnesota 14 21 0.400 14 1/2 Phoenix 14 22 0.389 15 Sacramento 13 23 0.361 16New Orleans 12 24 0.333 17Golden State 9 28 0.243 20 1/2