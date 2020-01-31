NBA: Results And Standings On Thursday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Denver 106, Utah 100 Boston 119, Golden State 104 LA Clippers 103, Sacramento 124 Atlanta 127, Philadelphia 117 Cleveland 109, Toronto 115 Washington 121, Charlotte 107 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 41 6 0.872 --- Toronto 34 14 0.708 7 1/2 Boston 32 15 0.681 9 Miami 32 15 0.681 9 Indiana 31 17 0.646 10 1/2 Philadelphia 31 18 0.633 11 Orlando 21 27 0.438 20 1/2 Brooklyn 20 26 0.435 20 1/2 Chicago 19 31 0.380 23 1/2 Detroit 17 32 0.
347 25 Washington 16 31 0.340 25 Charlotte 16 32 0.333 25 1/2 New York 13 36 0.265 29 Cleveland 13 36 0.265 29 Atlanta 13 36 0.265 29 Western Conference LA Lakers 36 10 0.783 --- Denver 33 15 0.688 4 LA Clippers 33 15 0.688 4 Utah 32 16 0.667 5 Dallas 29 18 0.617 7 1/2 Houston 29 18 0.617 7 1/2 Oklahoma City 29 20 0.592 8 1/2 Memphis 24 24 0.500 13 San Antonio 21 26 0.447 15 1/2 Portland 21 27 0.438 16 Phoenix 20 27 0.426 16 1/2 New Orleans 19 29 0.396 18 Sacramento 18 30 0.375 19Minnesota 15 32 0.319 21 1/2Golden State 10 39 0.204 27 1/2