UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBA: Results And Standings On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:51 PM

NBA: Results and standings on Thursday

Results and standings on Thursday: Denver 116, LA Lakers 120 (OT) Dallas 130, Sacramento 111 Brooklyn 101,

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :results and standings on Thursday: Denver 116, LA Lakers 120 (OT) Dallas 130, Sacramento 111 Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91 Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111 New York 96, Washington 114 Phoenix 112, Golden State 106 Utah 116, Miami 101 Memphis 111, Portland 104 Minnesota 108, Charlotte 115 Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105 Orlando 116, Detroit 112 (OT) Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 46 8 0.852 --- Toronto 40 15 0.727 6 1/2 Boston 37 16 0.698 8 1/2 Miami 35 19 0.648 11 Philadelphia 34 21 0.618 12 1/2 Indiana 32 23 0.582 14 1/2 Brooklyn 25 28 0.472 20 1/2 Orlando 24 31 0.

436 22 1/2 Washington 20 33 0.377 25 1/2 Chicago 19 36 0.345 27 1/2 Charlotte 18 36 0.333 28 Detroit 19 38 0.333 28 1/2 New York 17 38 0.309 29 1/2 Atlanta 15 41 0.268 32 Cleveland 14 40 0.259 32 Western Conference LA Lakers 41 12 0.774 --- Denver 38 17 0.691 4 LA Clippers 37 17 0.685 4 1/2 Utah 36 18 0.667 5 1/2 Houston 34 20 0.630 7 1/2 Dallas 33 22 0.600 9 Oklahoma City 32 22 0.593 9 1/2 Memphis 28 26 0.519 13 1/2 Portland 25 31 0.446 17 1/2 San Antonio 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 New Orleans 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 Phoenix 22 33 0.400 20 Sacramento 21 33 0.389 20 1/2Minnesota 16 37 0.302 25Golden State 12 43 0.218 30

Related Topics

Washington Portland Toronto San Antonio Charlotte Orlando Sacramento Oklahoma City Cleveland Memphis Milwaukee Phoenix New Orleans Dallas Boston Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Gold

Recent Stories

Pesco speeds up efforts against power pilferage ac ..

1 minute ago

Red-hot Lakers beat Nuggets in overtime, Pacers sn ..

1 minute ago

Two People Killed, 12 Injured in Bomb Blast in Eas ..

1 minute ago

Three firefighters killed, Nine injured in buildi ..

1 minute ago

Kings vs Qalandars, a rivalry with millions of fol ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Expects Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Visit in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.