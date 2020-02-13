NBA: Results And Standings On Thursday
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:51 PM
Results and standings on Thursday: Denver 116, LA Lakers 120 (OT) Dallas 130, Sacramento 111 Brooklyn 101, Toronto 91 Indiana 118, Milwaukee 111 New York 96, Washington 114 Phoenix 112, Golden State 106 Utah 116, Miami 101 Memphis 111, Portland 104 Minnesota 108, Charlotte 115 Cleveland 127, Atlanta 105 Orlando 116, Detroit 112 (OT) Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 46 8 0.852 --- Toronto 40 15 0.727 6 1/2 Boston 37 16 0.698 8 1/2 Miami 35 19 0.648 11 Philadelphia 34 21 0.618 12 1/2 Indiana 32 23 0.582 14 1/2 Brooklyn 25 28 0.472 20 1/2 Orlando 24 31 0.
436 22 1/2 Washington 20 33 0.377 25 1/2 Chicago 19 36 0.345 27 1/2 Charlotte 18 36 0.333 28 Detroit 19 38 0.333 28 1/2 New York 17 38 0.309 29 1/2 Atlanta 15 41 0.268 32 Cleveland 14 40 0.259 32 Western Conference LA Lakers 41 12 0.774 --- Denver 38 17 0.691 4 LA Clippers 37 17 0.685 4 1/2 Utah 36 18 0.667 5 1/2 Houston 34 20 0.630 7 1/2 Dallas 33 22 0.600 9 Oklahoma City 32 22 0.593 9 1/2 Memphis 28 26 0.519 13 1/2 Portland 25 31 0.446 17 1/2 San Antonio 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 New Orleans 23 31 0.426 18 1/2 Phoenix 22 33 0.400 20 Sacramento 21 33 0.389 20 1/2Minnesota 16 37 0.302 25Golden State 12 43 0.218 30