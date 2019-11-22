NBA: Results And Standings On Thursday In The NBA
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the NBA: Phoenix 121, New Orleans 124 Milwaukee 137, Portland 129 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 12 3 0.800 --- Boston 11 3 0.786 0 1/2 Miami 10 3 0.769 1 Toronto 10 4 0.714 1 1/2 Philadelphia 9 5 0.643 2 1/2 Indiana 8 6 0.571 3 1/2 Orlando 6 8 0.429 5 1/2 Brooklyn 6 8 0.429 5 1/2 Charlotte 6 9 0.400 6 Washington 4 8 0.333 6 1/2 Chicago 5 10 0.
333 7 Atlanta 4 10 0.286 7 1/2 Cleveland 4 10 0.286 7 1/2 Detroit 4 10 0.286 7 1/2 New York 4 11 0.267 8 Western Conference LA Lakers 12 2 0.857 --- Denver 10 3 0.769 1 1/2 Houston 11 4 0.733 1 1/2 LA Clippers 10 5 0.667 2 1/2 Dallas 9 5 0.643 3 Utah 9 5 0.643 3 Minnesota 8 7 0.533 4 1/2 Phoenix 7 7 0.500 5 Sacramento 6 7 0.462 5 1/2 New Orleans 6 9 0.400 6 1/2 Oklahoma City 5 9 0.357 7 Memphis 5 9 0.357 7 San Antonio 5 10 0.333 7 1/2Portland 5 11 0.313 8Golden State 3 13 0.188 10