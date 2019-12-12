UrduPoint.com
NBA: Results And Standings On Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 12:08 PM

NBA: Results and standings on Wednesday

Results and standings on Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :results and standings on Wednesday: Milwaukee 127, New Orleans 112 Golden State 122, New York 124 (OT) Brooklyn 108, Charlotte 113 Sacramento 94, Oklahoma City 93 Phoenix 108, Memphis 115 Chicago 136, Atlanta 102 Minnesota 116, Utah 127 Cleveland 110, Houston 116 Indiana 122, Boston 117 Orlando 87, LA Lakers 96 Toronto 92, LA Clippers 112 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Milwaukee 22 3 0.880 --- Miami 18 6 0.750 3 1/2 Boston 17 6 0.739 4 Philadelphia 18 7 0.720 4 Toronto 16 8 0.667 5 1/2 Indiana 16 9 0.640 6 Brooklyn 13 11 0.542 8 1/2 Orlando 11 13 0.

458 10 1/2 Detroit 10 14 0.417 11 1/2 Charlotte 11 16 0.407 12 Chicago 9 17 0.346 13 1/2 Washington 7 16 0.304 14 Atlanta 6 19 0.240 16 Cleveland 5 19 0.208 16 1/2 New York 5 20 0.200 17 Western Conference LA Lakers 22 3 0.880 --- LA Clippers 19 7 0.731 3 1/2 Dallas 16 7 0.696 5 Houston 16 8 0.667 5 1/2 Denver 14 8 0.636 6 1/2 Utah 14 11 0.560 8 Sacramento 11 13 0.458 10 1/2 Phoenix 11 13 0.458 10 1/2 Oklahoma City 11 13 0.458 10 1/2 Minnesota 10 14 0.417 11 1/2 Portland 10 15 0.400 12 San Antonio 9 14 0.391 12 Memphis 8 16 0.333 13 1/2New Orleans 6 19 0.240 16Golden State 5 21 0.192 17 1/2

