NBA star Irving sidelined by Nets for refusing Covid vaccination: team

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday to bar star guard Kyrie Irving from practice as well as playing in games because he is refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets general manager Sean Marks said.