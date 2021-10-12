UrduPoint.com

NBA Star Irving Sidelined By Nets For Refusing Covid Vaccination: Team

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:39 PM

NBA star Irving sidelined by Nets for refusing Covid vaccination: team

The Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday to bar star guard Kyrie Irving from practice as well as playing in games because he is refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The Brooklyn Nets decided Tuesday to bar star guard Kyrie Irving from practice as well as playing in games because he is refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," Nets general manager Sean Marks said.

