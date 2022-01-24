UrduPoint.com

NBA Suspends Bucks Allen For Hard Foul On Alex Caruso

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2022 | 09:00 AM

NBA suspends Bucks Allen for hard foul on Alex Caruso

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has been suspended for one game for breaking the wrist of Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls in Friday night's NBA game in Milwaukee.

The league's disciplinary officials decided to suspend Allen after he was slapped with a flagrant two foul call by officials during the third quarter of the Bucks 94-90 win. Allen was ejected after the penalty call.

Caruso went up for a layup on a fast break with 5:45 remaining in the third, -- and, while he was in mid-air -- Allen grabbed his arms and spun him around, sending the Bulls guard crashing to the floor where he landed on his right wrist.

Caruso will miss six to eight weeks with the fracture.

Both Caruso and the Bulls coach Billy Donovan slammed Allen's "dangerous" play with Donovan saying the NBA's one-game ban doesn't go far enough.

"Dude just grabbed me out of the air," Caruso said. "I don't know what else you can do about it. I'm just glad that I didn't have any major scary injuries right away."

Related Topics

Milwaukee Chicago National University Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

1 day ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.