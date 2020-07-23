UrduPoint.com
NBA Teams Hit The Court For Exhibition Games

Muhammad Rameez 24 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:22 PM

NBA teams hit the court for exhibition games

NBA teams were back in action late on Wednesday after a four-month break due to the corona-virus pandemic

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :NBA teams were back in action late on Wednesday after a four-month break due to the corona-virus pandemic.

Eight teams squared off in four exhibition games at the NBA Campus in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, ahead of the season's official restart next week.

Houston Rockets' star guard Russell West-brook joined the team following two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The NBA season will restart on July 30 with a 22-team format at the ESPN Wide World of sports Complex near Orlando.

