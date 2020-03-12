NBA: Thunder-Jazz game abruptly postponed at tip-off

The Oklahoma City Thunder's home NBA game against the Utah Jazz was abruptly postponed on Wednesday just as it was about to begin

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):The Oklahoma City Thunder's home NBA game against the Utah Jazz was abruptly postponed on Wednesday just as it was about to begin.

Players had been on the court warming up but were sent to their locker rooms before the public address announcer told fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena that the game wouldn't take place because of "unforeseen circumstances." The confusing scenes unfolded as the NBA grappled with how best to respond to increasing concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Golden State Warriors confirmed they would host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in San Francisco behind closed doors after San Francisco city officials announced a two-week ban on all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

NBA owners were reportedly still mulling whether they should play in closed arenas league-wide.

There was no immediate indication from the teams or the league that the decision to postpone the game in Oklahoma City was linked to coronavirus concerns.