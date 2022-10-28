UrduPoint.com

NBA To Stream Top French Prospect Wembanyama's Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2022 | 12:04 AM

NBA to stream top French prospect Wembanyama's games

The NBA said Thursday it will stream club games featuring rising French star Victor Wembanyama as anticipation surrounding the expected 2023 No.1 Draft pick reaches fever pitch

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The NBA said Thursday it will stream club games featuring rising French star Victor Wembanyama as anticipation surrounding the expected 2023 No.1 Draft pick reaches fever pitch.

From Saturday, millions of basketball fans worldwide will have to chance to follow Wembanyama's exploits for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 via the NBA's online app, a statement said.

It marks the first time a non-NBA affiliated league has had games streamed on the NBA app and reflects the mounting excitement building around Wembanyama's future.

Wembanyama, who stands 7-foot-3 (2.20m), is widely expected to be the first player selected in next year's NBA Draft, a mix of size, speed and athleticism with long arms who has earned praise from four-time NBA Most Valuable Player LeBron James among others.

The NBA App will also feature the French league's Leaders Cup games in February and its All-Star Game in December.

